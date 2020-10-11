1/1
David Walter "Pappy" Cornelius
David Walter "Pappy" Cornelius
Tybee Island
David Walter "Pappy" Cornelius, 85, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Candler Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Rockford, Illinois, son of Ray L. and Ethlyn Anderson Cornelius.
David retired January 1, 1999 from Barber Coleman/Pfauter Maag after 46 years of service. He was a member of Tybee Lite Shrine Club, Masonic Temple, Scottish Rite, Tybee Marine Rescue Squad and the American Legion Post No. 154 Tybee Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ethlyn Cornelius and Christine Gruver Cornelius; his wife, Sandra Hosti Cornelius; brother, Terry Cornelius and granddaughter, Jennifer Lauber.
Surviving are his children, Lynn Meree Northup, Daniel Cornelius, Dennis Cornelius, Mathew Cornelius, Michelle Fletcher, Theresa Gorby, Kimberly Fickes, Diane Perkins, William Moseley; sisters, Susan Getty, Barbara Brooks, Gail Quante, Joyce Hagan; brother, Norman Cornelius. Also, surviving are 31 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Remembrances: Morris Slotin Fund of the Alee Temple.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required for the safety of everyone attending.
