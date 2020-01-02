|
|
Mr. Davis Roberts
Vidalia/Savannah, GA
Mr. Davis Roberts, age 85, formerly of Savannah, passed away at his Vidalia, Georgia home on Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019.
Born in Vienna, Georgia, he was the eldest and last living child born to the late Elijah Davis and Adelaide Turton Roberts. After graduating from high school in Vienna, Mr. Roberts attended and graduated from ABAC in Tifton and the University of Georgia in Athens, from where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry. After graduating from UGA, he began a long career with Union Camp which was interrupted briefly by his service in the U.S. Army. Upon being honorably discharged, he attended Yale University on a Union Camp Scholarship graduating with a Master's Degree in Forestry. While attending Yale he met New Haven, CT native, Audrey Pitman who would become his wife in 1960. Upon graduation, the newlyweds moved to Folkston, GA where he worked for 10 years before accepting a new position as a Forestry Analyst in Savannah, GA. Mr. Roberts continued with Union Camp in Savannah for 43 years until retiring in November of 1995. After retiring, he continued to work as a Consultant for various private equity timber firms throughout the Southeast.
Mr. Roberts's faith was very important to him and was exercised and displayed through his membership at Wilmington Island Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and choir member and in later years at the Chapel by the Sea on Tybee Island.
Mr. Roberts had numerous hobbies and always rose to the challenge of a new issue. His interests ranged from the outdoors, to music, to most recently, woodworking. He and a grandson were presently working on perfecting turkey and duck calls.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his only sibling, his sister, Emily Peeples of Katy, TX and twin grandsons, Hudson and Hayden Humphrey.
Mr. Roberts leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Audrey Pitman Roberts, Vidalia, GA, their children, Lynne Dasher (Larry), Blackshear, GA, David Ross Roberts (Deeni), Soperton, GA, Alan Turton Roberts (Susan), Cary, NC, Delana Humphrey (Jason), Mt. Vernon, GA, grandchildren: Tyler Dasher (Katie), Travis Dasher (Savannah), Danielle Roberts, Sydney Roberts, Noah Roberts, Zach Roberts, Spencer Roberts, Anna Roberts, Dylan Bennett, Justin Bennett and a great-grandson, Dace Dasher.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Reverend George Grimes officiating.
His family will receive friends on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 1:30 on until the hour of the service.
Mr. Roberts will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Vidalia, Georgia.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital, 1405 E. Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30322
Please share a memory, leave a condolence and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com
SAMMONS FUNERALHOME, Soperton, Georgia
Savannah Morning News
January 3, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020