Dean Britton Bell
Savannah
Dean Britton Bell, 59, died on May 28, 2020, at his home in Texas. His beloved family and friends mourn his unexpected death.
Dean was born on January 10, 1961, in Moultrie, Georgia to Reverend Grover and Deanie Bell and spent his early years living in South Georgia with his family as a "preacher's kid." After graduating the University of South Carolina with both a Master's of Business Administration and receiving a Juris Doctor, Dean practiced law in South Carolina for many years, even opening his own firm on Hilton Head Island. His fondness for legal practice transcended state lines as a member of the South Carolina Bar Association, the Texas Bar Association, and recently passing the Georgia Bar as well.
His smooth southern charm and true southern accent cleverly masked a giant intellect. Dean had a voracious appetite for knowledge, which really shone through his passion for both history and cooking. This led him to restore a downtown historic Savannah property, reinventing the space as a restaurant that entwined the present and past. Although accomplished in so many ways, Dean was most of all, humble. Above all, his true pride and joy was his son Corey, who he often remarked was too smart for his own good.
Dean loved many things in his life, the South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, and more often than not, a good debate. Of which he always declared himself the winner, whether he was or not. Dean adored and pampered his dogs, Abner and Ginger. He always joked his retirement plan was to win the lottery. However, Dean knew exactly what he wanted to do with the winnings—open up a non-profit, no kill shelter.
Dean's heart also belonged to his lovely fiancée, Shirley Boone. They regularly enjoyed cruising on their "hogs" and enjoying time with family. Dean lovingly welcomed the new members to his family, as both moved to Texas earlier this year to be closer to her kids and grandchildren.
Dean is survived by his son, Corey Bell; his fiancée, Shirley Boone; his parents, Dr. Grover and Deanie Bell; his brothers, Burt Bell and Doug Bell; his sisters, Carol Melton and Crystal Davidian and husband John; his nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a small memorial service at Fox & Weeks in Savannah, Georgia, date to be determined.
Remembrances may be sent to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.