Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Dean Woodcock Bullock


1934 - 2019
Dean Woodcock Bullock Obituary
Mrs. Savannah - Dean Woodcock Bullock Mrs. Dean Woodcock Bullock, 85, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. She was born in Emanuel County to Elvin Brooks Woodcock and Alice Williams Woodcock on April 13, 1934.

Mrs. Bullock resided in Savannah most of her life where she raised her family. She was a strong lady who for many years owned a convenience store and later helped her husband in ownership of Sign Mart, Inc.

She was the proud mother of two sons, Ronald and Tracy Chance. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 30 years, Noel Bullock.

Dean is survived by son, Ronald (Peggy) Chance, Tracy Chance, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother, Leo Woodcock (Harriett), a sister, Hazel Woodcock Jones (Ray), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019
