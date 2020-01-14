|
Ms. Debbie Johnson
Port Wentworth
Adams announces the passing of Ms. Debbie Johnson, Port Wentworth Mayor Pro Tem, who transitioned Sunday, January 12, 2020 with family at her side. Debbie was vibrant, fun loving jokester who enjoyed making anyone she encountered laugh. She also enjoyed cooking, dancing, history, fact finding, serving her community loving her family and spending time with them more than anything.
Ms. Johnson was a 15 year employee of The Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. She received her Master's Degree in Criminal Justice and Forensic Psychology and was one of the first African American women to serve on the Port Wentworth City Council. She has served on the Port Wentworth City Council for many years and had accomplished a great deal to include being a pioneer advocator for HB 109 - "Up-Skirting Bill" to make this violation of women a crime punishable by law and coordinating various events for the City's Feed the Hungry program.
She leaves to cherish many fond memories: Her son, Angilo Greene, Sr., daugher, Simone Greene, grandparents, Otis and Daisy Williams, sisters, Wanda Taylor Pippen, Regina Taylor, Avis Taylor Gaines and one granson, Angilo Greene, Jr., an uncle, Rev. Jerry Wright (Betty) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Funeral Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Temple of Glory Community Church. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook:www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
