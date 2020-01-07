Home

Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville, GA 31313
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinesville Cemetery
Deborah Ann Hines


1954 - 2020
Deborah Ann Hines Obituary
Allenhurst - Deborah Ann Hines Deborah Ann (Sheppard) Hines, 65, was called home by God January 4, 2020 after a long battle with brain and lung cancer at home while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice surrounded by her family and friends. Mrs. Hines was born on April 17, 1954 in Savannah, Georgia to Troy Sheppard, Jr. and Cymbeline Hodges Sheppard. She attended A New Beginning Church in Ludowici, Georgia. Mrs. Hines was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and always tried to make sure that they were all taken care of and happy. Mrs. Hines always put a smile on their faces when they saw her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and always remembered by each and every one of them. She is survived by her devoted husband, Allenhurst Mayor Thomas G. Hines; 3 children, sons, Richard Driggers, Jr. and Phillip Driggers and daughter, Kimberly Berg; 3 brothers, Darrell Sheppard of Allenhurst, Bruce Palmatier (Sherry) of N.C. and Gary Palmatier (Mary) of Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Driggers, Zada Hammock, Dylan Williamson and Devan Wilds; 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Driggers and Annalise Higgins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Hinesville Cemetery with Pastor Tom Gardner officiating. Pallbearers will be, Joshua Driggers, Dylan Williamson, John Keene, Christian Higgins, Riley Fensler and Todd Batt. Savannah Morning News January 7, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jan. 7, 2020
Remember
