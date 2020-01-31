|
Deborah Kay Johnson
Statesboro, GA
Mrs. Deborah Kay Johnson, age 64, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loved ones. Debbie was born in Alma, Georgia, on June 27, 1955. She had many fond childhood memories visiting her Dad's drugstore and soda shop with her brothers and friends. She attended Bacon County High School, graduated from the University of Georgia, and received her Masters in Education from Georgia Southern University. Debbie was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, and was Sweetheart of Sigma Chi in 1976. She married her husband of 40 years, Gary Johnson, and made a home in Statesboro where she was an inspiration to her family and friends.
In addition to raising her family, Debbie taught school for 30 years, and loved all of her students at E.C.I, Julia P. Bryant, Portal, and Stilson.
She authored 2 books: Down Right Special, which celebrated the life of her brother, Leb, and Magical Multiplication, which expressed her love of teaching. Debbie also inspired another book, What Martha Berry and Her Work Did for a Family of Eight by Lillian Purcell Johnson.
Debbie was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro, and treasured her time with the Virginia Cobb Sunday School Class. She also served on the Board of Joseph's Home for Boys.
Some of her favorite times were spent in Cashiers, NC, Lake Oconee, and Johnson Family Farm with her extended family.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Amaryelese (Snookie) Steedley Johnson and Frank Edward Johnson; brother, Leb Cary Johnson; niece, Julia Amanda Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, Gary L. Johnson of Statesboro; her children, Kate Anna J. (Stephen) Greene of Savannah, and Samuel Steedley Johnson of Athens; her brother, Ben (Janet) Johnson; grandson, Benjamin Hayes Greene; a special Aunt Naomi Johnson Luke.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Bobby Benson and Dr. Andy Cichelli, as well as Caregivers Ms. Betty McKanna and Mrs. Tansy Thompson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 4:00pm until 6:30pm at their residence, located at 2 Forest Pines Drive, Statesboro.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Statesboro.
A private family interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neal Hollis, Greg Johnson Jr., Tal Johnson, Wade Johnson, David Luke, and Dr. Steve McQuaig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, 10701 Abercorn St., #60786 Savannah, GA 31420, and the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, 1 Lee Hill Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.
