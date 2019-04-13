|
Deborah Kaye Gudgeon, 60 years of age, passed on Monday, April 8th, 2019 at PruittHealth-Seaside Nursing Home.
Debbie was born on December 27, 1958, in Milwaukee, WI, to Soleta (Chris) Darrow and the late Bernard Darrow. She was an older sister to Donald Darrow.
Debbie was a mother to one daughter, Shannon, and two sons, Lee and Connor. She also adored her four grandchildren, Aubrey, Ava, Connor, and Amelia.
Debbie always had a love for games and puzzles and thoroughly enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends. She had a fondness for horses and dogs. She was an accomplished equestrian and later in life attended the New York School of Dog Grooming. She then went on to open two successful dog grooming businesses. She was an avid reader, enjoyed camping with friends, and was always up for a trip to Tybee Beach.
Most importantly, Debbie was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will always be remembered for her fun-loving attitude towards life.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 13, 2019