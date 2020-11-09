1/1
Deborah L. Martin
Deborah L. Martin
Pooler, Georgia
Deborah L. Martin, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She retired from the Chief of Army Reserves office at the Pentagon after 30 years. She was an active member of The Church at Godley Station in Pooler.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Martin.
She is survived by her father, Ray Martin, and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Cindi Martin.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. A walk-through visitation will be held for 30 minutes prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Hospice Savannah, www.hospicesavannah.org, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Savannah Morning News
11/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
