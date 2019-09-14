Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Visitation
Following Services
Bethel Lutheran Church
DeLacy W. Trowell Jr.

DeLacy W. Trowell Jr. Obituary
DeLacy W. Trowell, Jr.
Clyo
DeLacy W. Trowell, Jr., passed away September 13, 2019.
DeLacy is an U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Union Camp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Arnsdorff Trowell.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Pannal, Gregg Trowell, and Brian Trowell their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Lutheran Church with visitation immediately following.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
