DeLacy W. Trowell, Jr.
Clyo
DeLacy W. Trowell, Jr., passed away September 13, 2019.
DeLacy is an U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Union Camp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Arnsdorff Trowell.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Pannal, Gregg Trowell, and Brian Trowell their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Lutheran Church with visitation immediately following.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019