Della Ruth Register Luckey, 88, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice.
A native of Quitman, Georgia, Ruth was the daughter of the late Minnie Kathleen Swain Register and the late John Rufus Register. Ruth was a graduate of Richard Arnold High School. She was a member of Wilder Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the Choir and taught Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of Bamboo Farms Friendship Club, Bethel-Burton Homemakers Club; was a volunteer at the Savannah Baptist Center and the Red Cross. She loved to Read and Crochet. Her needle work won many blue ribbons at the Coastal Empire Fair.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Retired US Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Darrell Owen Luckey.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dane Stephen and Brenda Luckey of Navarre, FL, George Darrell and Young Luckey of Hinesville, GA and Daniel Owen and Melinda Luckey of Savannah, GA; sister, Mary Sue Garner; grandchildren, Cindy and Aaron Jones, Paden Normand, Michael Luckey, Randall and Melissa Carter; 10 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Deas officiating. Burial: Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019