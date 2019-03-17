Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Luckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Ruth Register Luckey


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Della Ruth Register Luckey Obituary
Della Ruth Register Luckey, 88, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice.

A native of Quitman, Georgia, Ruth was the daughter of the late Minnie Kathleen Swain Register and the late John Rufus Register. Ruth was a graduate of Richard Arnold High School. She was a member of Wilder Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the Choir and taught Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of Bamboo Farms Friendship Club, Bethel-Burton Homemakers Club; was a volunteer at the Savannah Baptist Center and the Red Cross. She loved to Read and Crochet. Her needle work won many blue ribbons at the Coastal Empire Fair.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Retired US Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Darrell Owen Luckey.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dane Stephen and Brenda Luckey of Navarre, FL, George Darrell and Young Luckey of Hinesville, GA and Daniel Owen and Melinda Luckey of Savannah, GA; sister, Mary Sue Garner; grandchildren, Cindy and Aaron Jones, Paden Normand, Michael Luckey, Randall and Melissa Carter; 10 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Deas officiating. Burial: Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
Download Now