Dellorah Hackle Wickham, 95, of Midway, Georgia died Friday March 8th, 2019. She was born in Cobbtown, Georgia and retired for McKenna Supply Company. She was a member of South Newport Baptist church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Joseph (Jack) Wickman; parents,, Ernest Clark and Mattie Lou Hackle; daughter, Karen Marie Wickham, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters; Barbara Ann Royal (Ronnie) of Savannah, Gerorgia Patricia Elizabeth Hagan (Ernie) of Pooler, Georgia, Kathryn Louise Donaldson of Midway, Georgia; six grandchildren, Shawn Phillip and Brandon Michael Royal, Justin Levi Jackson Hagan, Chanel Lauren Branum. Kevin Alan and Karen Marie Donaldson and five great-grand children.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home. A graveside Service will be at 11 am Tuesday at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019