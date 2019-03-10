Home

Dellorah Hackle Wickham


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dellorah Hackle Wickham Obituary
Dellorah Hackle Wickham, 95, of Midway, Georgia died Friday March 8th, 2019. She was born in Cobbtown, Georgia and retired for McKenna Supply Company. She was a member of South Newport Baptist church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Joseph (Jack) Wickman; parents,, Ernest Clark and Mattie Lou Hackle; daughter, Karen Marie Wickham, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters; Barbara Ann Royal (Ronnie) of Savannah, Gerorgia Patricia Elizabeth Hagan (Ernie) of Pooler, Georgia, Kathryn Louise Donaldson of Midway, Georgia; six grandchildren, Shawn Phillip and Brandon Michael Royal, Justin Levi Jackson Hagan, Chanel Lauren Branum. Kevin Alan and Karen Marie Donaldson and five great-grand children.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home. A graveside Service will be at 11 am Tuesday at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 10, 2019
