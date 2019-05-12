|
Delmas "Del" A. Burch, Jr., 84, of Atlanta, died on April 26. Del graduated from Savannah High in 1952 and from Clemson University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1960.
Del had a long career as project manager/designer specializing in the Pulp and Paper Industry throughout the Southeast.
He is survived by his wife Ann Perkins Delatte; his daughters Delicia Grimmesey (Brian) of Atlanta and Susan Carroll of Dothan, AL; and his sister Delores Rush of Tallahassee, FL. Survivors also include his brothers-in-law Neal Perkins (Linda) of Phoenix, AZ and Fred Perkins (Dawn) of Chattanooga, TN; two step-sons; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents D.A. Burch, Sr. and Helena Koole Daiss (Lawrence) of Savannah, and by his first wife Barbara Hamm Burch.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019