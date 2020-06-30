Mrs. Delores Hamilton Sledge
Savannah , Georgia
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Delores Hamilton Sledge, 72, who transitioned on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Candler General Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete. Order Flowers at www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.