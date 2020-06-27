Deloris "Dee" Josey Hamilton
Savannah
Deloris "Dee" Josey Hamilton, age 75, left this world for a better place on Friday, June 26, 2020. Mrs. Hamilton was born in Savannah on September 17, 1944 to the late Homer Clay Josey and Mattie Smith Bellamy. She was a hairdresser and operated her own salon out of her home. Mrs. Hamilton was a charter member of Washington Avenue Christian Church; loved meeting friends for coffee and loved her cat, Patches. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Eston Hamilton; two sisters, Evie Josey Henderson and Betty Josey Parker and two brothers, Franklin Josey and Bennett Josey.
Survivors include one sister and two brothers-in-law, Jean Josey Gordon and Dawson Gordon of Gray and Buford Oren Parker of Savannah.
A memorial service for Mrs. Dee Hamilton will be scheduled at a later date
Savannah Morning News
June 28, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.