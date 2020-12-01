Dennis L. CottrosMidway, GADennis L. Cottros, 83, of Midway, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. Dennis was born in Charlotte, NC to the late James & Mary Hegler Cottros. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Cottros Burnett, a son, Dennis L. "Dino" Cottros, Jr., and a brother, David Barkley. He retired from Koch Industries after many years of service, a job that he dearly loved. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, boating, fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Linda Hall Cottros; daughter, Denise Martin (Jim); grandchildren, Sterling Martin, Alicia Perrotta (Sam), Melissa Moore (Daniel), Joshua Burnett (Ashley), and Diana Hardeman (Chris); eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Cottros, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4th in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Because of Covid-19, the family is going to have a private service.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News12/02/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at