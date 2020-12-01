Dennis L. Cottros
Midway, GA
Dennis L. Cottros, 83, of Midway, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. Dennis was born in Charlotte, NC to the late James & Mary Hegler Cottros. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Cottros Burnett, a son, Dennis L. "Dino" Cottros, Jr., and a brother, David Barkley. He retired from Koch Industries after many years of service, a job that he dearly loved. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, boating, fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Linda Hall Cottros; daughter, Denise Martin (Jim); grandchildren, Sterling Martin, Alicia Perrotta (Sam), Melissa Moore (Daniel), Joshua Burnett (Ashley), and Diana Hardeman (Chris); eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Cottros, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4th in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Because of Covid-19, the family is going to have a private service.
