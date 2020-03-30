|
Dennis N. Steele
Skidaway Island
Dennis N. Steele, 88, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born January 27, 1932 in New York City and moved to New Jersey and graduated from Rahway High School in 1950. He joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was assigned to the Strategic Air Command stationed at Hunter Air Force Base. In Savannah, he met the beautiful St. Vincent's Academy graduate, Josephine W. Reed. They married in 1952 and had four children, Lynette, Dean, Michele and Devon, five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Armstrong Junior College and the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in Statistics. He joined Bristol-Myers Products division in Hillside, NJ and retired from Information Services as Manager of System Development in 1987.
He built a house on Skidaway Island and joined the Landings Club as a golf member and participated in all other activities. He was a Mason and a Knight Templar for over fifty years.
A private graveside service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020