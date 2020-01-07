|
Dennis Sink
Birmingham, AL
Dennis Jackson "Denny" Sink passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Denny was born September 15, 1941 to Theda Gillentine and Jackson Kenneth Sink in Indianapolis, IN. He moved to Atlanta in 1951 and graduated from Druid Hills High School, class of 1959. Denny graduated from the University of Georgia in 1963 with a B.B.A. degree in finance and was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. He served in the U. S. Army Reserve following college and spent his entire career in the commercial paper industry where he was in sales and then management beginning with Weyerhaeuser in New York, Boston and Chicago and then with regional firms including Weaver Paper Co. in Montgomery and Athens Paper in both Atlanta and Birmingham, where he opened the branch in 2005.
Denny loved all sports, but especially golf and baseball. He was an Atlanta Braves season ticket holder for many years, coached several of his sons' teams and had an extensive baseball memorabilia collection including a letter from Ty Cobb that he donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. He was an avid golfer and was able to play 4 of the 5 best courses in the world outside of the U.S. in Scotland, Ireland and South Africa. He loved Georgia Bulldogs football and enjoyed the days of Larry Munson on the radio and attending games including the Sugar Bowl in 1981. Denny also enjoyed traveling, being with longtime friends, walking and talking to his dogs, winning Yard of the Month, grilling out, having a cold beer, and listening to music. He really loved music.
Denny is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 54 years, three sons, Andy (Laura) of Birmingham, AL, David (Sarah) of Savannah, GA, and Michael of Hiawassee, GA, his sister Darby (Greg) Peterson of Atlanta, GA niece Brianna (Dennis) Bauer of Decatur, GA, nephew Brett Peterson (Melissa) of Auburn, AL and five grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as "Bubba", Emily, Andrew, Mary Carolyn, Cler and Henry Sink.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Encore Respite Ministry at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham (www.encorerespite.org) or a .
Visitation will be Friday January 10th at 10:00 followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 at Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Rd., Mountain Brook, AL 35213.
