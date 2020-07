I remember spending many a day and night at Denson, Sonny's (Mr. Foss when you're a child) home growing up with Val and Mel . Mr. Foss was the epitome of a true southern gentlemen. No matter what Mr. Foss was speaking to me, Val or Mel about he always did so in a kind and carrying manner, even when sometimes we were misbehaving. He always made me feel like I belonged when I was in his home. Rest in peace Mr. Foss, I'm sure Greg was there waiting for your arrival in heaven.

Tracy Wilson

Friend