Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton Jr.
Claxton, GA
Graveside ceremony for Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton, Jr., will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Visitation: Friday from 2-7 pm, at Evans County Recreation Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, mask will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Professional services entrusted to Harper Funeral Home, Claxton, GA http://hodgesfunerals.tributecenteronline.com/
Savannah Morning News
July 1, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
