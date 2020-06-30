Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton, Jr.
Claxton, GA
Graveside ceremony for Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton, Jr., will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Visitation: Friday from 2-7 pm, at Evans County Recreation Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, mask will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Professional services entrusted to Harper Funeral Home, Claxton, GA http://hodgesfunerals.tributecenteronline.com/
Savannah Morning News
July 1, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Claxton, GA
Graveside ceremony for Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton, Jr., will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Visitation: Friday from 2-7 pm, at Evans County Recreation Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, mask will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Professional services entrusted to Harper Funeral Home, Claxton, GA http://hodgesfunerals.tributecenteronline.com/
Savannah Morning News
July 1, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.