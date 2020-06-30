Or Copy this URL to Share

Claxton, GA

Graveside ceremony for Deputy Sheriff Felton Brewton, Jr., will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Visitation: Friday from 2-7 pm, at Evans County Recreation Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, mask will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Professional services entrusted to Harper Funeral Home, Claxton, GA

Savannah Morning News

July 1, 2020

