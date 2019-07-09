|
|
Derek Jermaine Perry 46, died July 3, 2019 at Candler hospital. The Ludowici, native graduated from Long County H. S. & received his B.S. degree from Benedict College. He was employed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Atlanta,. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother and father Dolores & Wendell H. Mallard ,Jr. Brother and Sister Wendell Mallard & Brittany (Robert) Jackson. Grandmother Ruth D. Johnson. A host of other family & friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 -12:00 Noon St. James Missionary Baptist Church , West Lincoln Street Ludowici, GA 31316
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019