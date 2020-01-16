Home

Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
Derita McCoy Anderson

Derita McCoy Anderson Obituary
Derita McCoy Anderson
Statesboro, GA
Derita McCoy Anderson, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brookdale Capstone Hospice in Buford, Georgia.
Mrs. Anderson was born in Bulloch County and graduated from Nevils High School before moving to Savannah in 1950. She lived in Savannah until 1971 when she returned to Bulloch County. While in Savannah she was an active member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church and was a homemaker and mother. After returning to Bulloch County she was a member of Harville Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time reading and sewing.
Derita was preceded in death by her husband Quinton Anderson; parents Velma Louise and John Lee McCoy; and one brother, James Leon McCoy.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by son, Tony Anderson, and his wife, Catherine, of Dahlonega; daughter, Julie Currie and husband, Phillip, of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Amy and David Anderson, Ryan and Matthew Currie; six great grandchildren; and niece and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.
Burial will follow in the Harville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
