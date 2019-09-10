|
Metter - DeWees Dunn Evans Edna DeWees Dunn Evans, 84, of Jesup died Sunday, September 8, 2019 after an extended illness. The Metter native and long-time resident of Jesup resided in Midway. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John B. Evans, Sr.
Survivors are two sons, Joby (Carol) Evans and James Hoke (Barbara) Evans and their families.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Jesup City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
