DeWitte Talmadge "Tal" Kersh, Jr.
Savannah
DeWitte Talmadge "Tal" Kersh Jr. died on November 18, 2019 under the care of Hospice Savannah. He was born in 1930 in Gallion, Ohio and lived in Providence, RI and Waterville Valley, NH for most of his adult life before moving to The Landings on Skidway Island, GA. He served two years as a Naval Lieutenant during the Korean War and was active in the Naval Reserve where he achieved the rank of full of Full Commander.
He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Cornell University followed by a J.D Degree at Cornell Law School. He was a member of the RI and NH Bars. He served on the Bar Association's Executive Committee, Rhode Island Bar Association Foundation. He was a senior member of the Rhode Island Inns of the Court, Chairman of The Family Court Bench and Bar and Fellow, American Matrimonial Lawyers Association, He held a Master's Degree in Taxation from Boston University ,was a member of the American Arbitration Society, and part time professor at Roger Williams School of Law. He practiced law for 45 years and was a Partner at Tillinghast, Collins and Graham in Providence, RI.
His volunteer activities included Chairman of the Advisory Board Salvation Army. President, Greater Providence Rotary Club. Chairman, Rotary Charity Foundation. He was a Board member of the First Unitarian Church in Providence. He was President of the Turks Head Club, the Cornell Club and Chairman of the Board of Selectman of Waterville Valley for six years and also chaired the Planning Board and Zoning Board.
He was an avid skier in Waterville Valley, in Europe, the Canadian Rockies in British Columbia and throughout the U.S. He was a poor but determined golfer. He and his wife travelled worldwide to scuba dive.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Kristen. He is survived by his wife, Sharon R Kersh of Waterville Valley, NH and Savannah, GA; a son, Dewitte Talmadge Kersh Ill of New York City, NY; a daughter, Sarah Kersh Veitch of Alta Dena, CA; his stepdaughters, Sloane D. Pilgrim and Brook D. Rowan both of RI; his sister, Diana Miller of Roanoke, VA. He is survived by 12 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held December 14 at 11 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4 Ridge Road, Skidaway Island. A reception will follow.
Remembrances may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, Attn: Rachel Flannery, P.O. Box 27106 NY, NY 100087.
Savannah Morning News
11-24-2019
