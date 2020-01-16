|
Diane Hulsey Sims
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Diane Hulsey Sims, 68, of Garden City, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Beaufort, SC to the late Miron & Alieze Fletcher Hulsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Delmas L. "Hoppy" Sims, and a son, Scot Woods. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Garden City and was employed for many years at Fugi Vegetable Oil. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith & Joy Woods; two step-daughters, Kimberly Sims Sass & Ron, Teresa Sims Warren & Jeff; grandchildren, Kaylan & John Paul Moore, Brandon Woods & Brittney Genens, Bradley Woods, Lawson Warren, Brittney Warren and Austin Warren; great-grandson, Clayton James Moore; brother, Ronnie Hulsey; niece, Heather Hulsey; nephews, Sam & Olivia Hulsey and Ben Hulsey. The visitation will be on Saturday, January 18th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Garden City with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/17/2020
