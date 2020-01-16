Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Garden City
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Garden City
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Hulsey Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Hulsey Sims Obituary
Diane Hulsey Sims
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Diane Hulsey Sims, 68, of Garden City, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Beaufort, SC to the late Miron & Alieze Fletcher Hulsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Delmas L. "Hoppy" Sims, and a son, Scot Woods. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Garden City and was employed for many years at Fugi Vegetable Oil. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith & Joy Woods; two step-daughters, Kimberly Sims Sass & Ron, Teresa Sims Warren & Jeff; grandchildren, Kaylan & John Paul Moore, Brandon Woods & Brittney Genens, Bradley Woods, Lawson Warren, Brittney Warren and Austin Warren; great-grandson, Clayton James Moore; brother, Ronnie Hulsey; niece, Heather Hulsey; nephews, Sam & Olivia Hulsey and Ben Hulsey. The visitation will be on Saturday, January 18th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Garden City with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/17/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -