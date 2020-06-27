Diane King Smith
Savannah, GA
Diane King Smith, age 88, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bull Street Baptist Church, 1400 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.