Diane Taft

Springfield, Georgia

Diane Orr Taft,64, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 3, 2020, at East GA Reg. Medical Center. Viewing, Monday, December 7, 2020, 2-7 p.m., Smalls Funeral Home, Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration Service; Tuesday December 8, 2020, at 12:NOON at Mt Carmel Deliverance Center. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families"

Savannah Morning News



