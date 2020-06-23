Dianna Mainor
Savannah, Georgia
Dianna Mainor, age 53, of Savannah, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Candler Hospital. A committal service will be held, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Dennis Memorial Cemetery, Rincon. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/24/2020
Savannah, Georgia
Dianna Mainor, age 53, of Savannah, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Candler Hospital. A committal service will be held, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Dennis Memorial Cemetery, Rincon. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
06/24/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.