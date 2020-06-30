Ms. Dimetria L. Williams
Savannah, GA
Adams announces the passing of Ms. Dimetria Lynette Williams, 42, who transitioned on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Funeral arrangements re incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.