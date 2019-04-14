Dixie "Anne" Daniels Fredrich, 82, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Insignia of Savannah. She was born, raised and lived in Savannah her entire life. The oldest of Robert and Dixie Daniels, Anne graduated from Savannah High School in 1954 before continuing her education at Georgia Teachers College. She loved teaching and taught 2nd grade at Jacob G. Smith Elementary before marrying Russ in 1961. Anne and Russ had three children in the 1960's, and she remained entirely devoted to her family.



Through the following decades, Anne kept her hand in education working as a substitute teacher and piano accompanist at Calvary Day School where her children attended. She eventually joined her husband's advertising agency managing the daily bookkeeping. Anne was raised in First Baptist Church of Savannah where she later taught Sunday School. She always remained true to her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Surviving are her 3 children, Jennifer Adams of Jacksonville, Rusty Fredrich (Carey) of Savannah and Leigh Anne Kirkland of Statesboro, along with her grandchildren Johanna, Dixie, Jay, Emma, Miller and Matthew, in addition to her sister Jenny (Joe) of Valdosta and brother Robert (Marilyn) of Savannah and several nieces and nephews.



The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.