Doive Jarmal (DD) IntoHardeeville, SCDoive Jarmal (DD) Into, age 82 of Hardeeville and husband of Helen Lassiter Into, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home.Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home Pavilion, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Coosawhatchie Baptist Church, P. O. Box 479, Ridgeland, SC 29936 or Hardeeville Masonic Lodge, P. O. Box 913, Hardeeville, SC 29927 inmemory of DD Into.Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 24, 2020