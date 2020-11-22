1/
Don Alsa DeLoach
Port Wentworth, GA
Mr. Don Alsa DeLoach, 91, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. He was born in Bulloch County to the late E.W. & Beatrice Denmark DeLoach. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty DeLoach Rogers, and two brothers, James Mondale DeLoach and John Phyllis DeLoach. He was a graduate of Nevils High School and served his country in both the U.S. Army and Navy. He retired from American Cyanamid and Kemira. He was a member of the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, a mason with the Frank F. Baker Masonic Lodge in Port Wentworth, and a member of the Port Wentworth Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Smith DeLoach; brother, Dean W. DeLoach; daughter, Marilyn Lewis (John); son, Gary DeLoach (Vicki); grandchildren, Troy Yocum, Chad DeLoach, Kirt DeLoach, and Caley Copeland; great-grandchildren, Tinsley DeLoach, Brooks DeLoach, and Claire Copeland, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bulloch County. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including face masks (Chatham County Mandate) and the number of people in the building at any given time. The funeral will be livestreamed via the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
11/23/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
