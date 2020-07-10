1/1
Donald A. Randall
1933 - 2020
Donald A. Randall
Ft. Myers, FL
Donald A. Randall, 1933-2020 Don Randall of Ft. Myers, Fl., formerly of Lusby, Md. and Arlington, Va., completed his journey through life on June 22, 2020. Born in Lyons, Ga., the son of Foy Clifford and Annie Mae Autrey Randall, he graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1961, acting as Aide-de-Camp to the Chief Signal Officer of the Army. He was an Army aviator, and served with distinction in Europe. After resigning his commission, Don continued to serve in the Reserves, acting as alternate General Counsel, Selective Service, retiring as Colonel in 1985. His career as an attorney included the Federal Trade Commission, 1961-1967; U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Antitrust and Monopoly, 1967-1973; and private practice in Washington, D.C., 1973-1993, specializing in commercial antitrust law. He was author of The Great American Auto Repair Robbery, a best seller published in 1982. Don was active in retirement for the communities of residence in Maryland and Florida. He was instrumental in the passage of legislation affecting private communities in Maryland and in the leadership of the Homeowners Association of Palm Acres in Florida. Don was previously active in the Lee Coast Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He was a longtime member of the Solomons Island Yacht Club. Awards and Commendations received are: The Army Commendation Medal, Department of the Army, 8th Airborne Infantry Division, Germany; Federal Trade Commission Outstanding Service Award; Selective Service System Exceptional Service Award; The Defense Meritorious Service Medal and The Legion of Merit on retirement from the U.S. Army in 1985. Don is survived by his wife, Carey Overton and predeceased by their son Richard, and four siblings. He is survived by his sister, Florence (Robert) and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Don contributed principally to the School of Law, Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia 31207; Children's National Hospital, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 650, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910; and Ronald McDonald House Charities S.W. Florida, 16100 Roserush Court, Ft. Myers, Florida 33908.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 28, 2020
Such a nice man and such a patriot. We have such fond memories of Don and Carey. We were blessed to have them in Murphy,NC for a few years. There annual visits here will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carey. Woody and Sue Ellen Woodward
Sue Woodward
Friend
June 27, 2020
I was a student in Washington DC many decades ago when Don hired me to help him with a case involving auto parts and anticompetitive practices. He taught me a great deal about professionalism, law, and human nature. I often wondered about Don after I left his office to go to law school myself (despite our brief association we hadnt kept in touch). Regardless, his unique personality, principles and influence helped me in my legal career. RIP Don; you were always a gentleman and a perfect mentor. Youll be missed. I will be contributing to Mercer Law School in your memory. My sincere condolences to your widow, Carey Overton.
Affectionately, Andrea Lee Negroni JD; Arlington VA
Andrea Lee Negroni
Coworker
June 27, 2020
I've never met a nicer man than Don Randall. I am so glad he had the loving-wisdom to marry my longtime friend, Carey -- what a delightful and devoted couple!
Nancy Walker
Friend
