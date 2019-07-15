Savannah - Donald A. (Don) Thomas Savannah- Donald A. (Don) Thomas passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. His death was a result of complications due to cancer.



He was born March 9, 1940 in Miami, FL. His parents, John H. Thomas and Julia I. Thomas of Panama City, FL, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pauline Kessler Thomas. Their children, Mark Thomas (Angela) of Richmond Hill, GA and Kathy Thomas Ledesma (Emilio) of Concord, CA, and three granddaughters: Victoria Thomas, Julia Thomas and Mariela Kate Ledesma. One brother, John H. Thomas (Mary) of Pensacola, FL and a sister, Dianne Thomas French of Pooler, GA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



He and his wife were long-time members of the Central Church of Christ at 632 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, where he served as Treasurer for several terms. Don graduated from Georgia Military Academy, College Park, GA in 1958. He attended Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, FL for a brief period before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. Don joined First Bank of Savannah on September 26, 1969, as a consumer loan officer. Over the next 40 years he was credit department manager, branch manager and business banking relationship manager. He retired March 2009, as a Senior Vice President in Wachovia's Community Banking Department. Don graduated from the Graduate School of Retail Bank Management at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA in 1984.



Don served on several non-profit boards' of directors such as the Humane Society of Savannah, the Economic Authority of Savannah (EOA) and the Multiple Sclerosis Society where he served as Treasurer for a number of years.



Don devoted his life to his family and his church family.



He enjoyed his retirement by going to exercise class with friends at Silver Sneakers, reading, oil painting and playing golf with the Henderson Golf Club blitz or with his friends at LaVida and Bacon Park Golf Clubs.



A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



The memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Central Church of Christ. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.



Savannah Morning News July 15, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 15, 2019