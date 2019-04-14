Home

Master Sgt Donald D. Davis

Master Sgt Donald D. Davis Obituary
Master Sgt. (retired) Donald D. Davis, 71, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Chipley, FL to the late Henry Horace Davis & Irene Estridge Davis. He served his country in the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam, Desert Storm and the Gulf War. He retired after 23 years of service to his country. He attended Calvary Assembly of God Church and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Emma Jean Davis; children, Paula Bridges, Stephanie Presley, Jennifer Burns and Michael Davis; grandchildren, Haley, Corey, Zachary, Trenton, Amber, Gauge, Meagan and Nathan; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bo, Andy & Howard Hutchins; sister, Mary Yorton and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, April 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will be on Tuesday, April 16th at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. The committal service will be at 1 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 8819 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Glennville, GA. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019
