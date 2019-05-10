|
|
Donald Dyer, 89, of Martinsburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord late Saturday, May 04, 2019, resting peacefully at Doey's Hospice House in Haggerstown, MD. An original native of Knott County in Hindman, KY, he was the son of the late Bill Dyer and Lena Sturgill Dyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soulmate of 51 years, Willie Dale (Bill) Carter Dyer, his brother, Johnny Dyer, and sister, Peggy Dyer Hyden. He is survived by his two sons, Mikell Donald Dyer of Robbinsville, NC and Steven Douglas Dyer of Martinsburg, WV., a granddaughter, Adrian Ruthe Dyer of Columbia, SC and several Brother/Sister-In-Laws and beloved nephews and nieces. Don lived a young active life at home in the Hillbilly Mountains of Kentucky. As a boy, he graduated from the Hindman Settlement School, helped in his Father's Coal Mine and later enlisted in the USNavy to serve his country during the Korean War. He met "The Love of His Life" while stationed on a seagoing tugboat in Savannah, GA. and a few months later were married. Together they remained in Savannah to begin their lives together and start a family. After his Naval Service, always striving to provide better for his family, he worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah as a Steam Fitter. A few years later the family moved to Beaufort, SC as he entered the Civil Service workforce at Parris Island Marine Corps Depot. Later, a job promotion moved him to Columbia, SC at Ft. Jackson Army Base in the Central Energy Plant where he remained employed until over 40 years of service. Retiring , he moved to Savannah, GA to be close to his wife's family. After a few years, he survived a terrible virus that left him paralyzed and weakened. After about two years, being of head-strong mind, he very painfully worked his way back to standing with a walker and eventually walking with a cane. Don loved NASCAR Racing and fishing at every opportunity. He was an overcomer in Life. Through several trails and tribulations, he pushed forward, always putting his family first and foremost. A devoted husband and beloved father, he was exemplary in honesty and truth. He could be rather rough around the edges in communicating what he believed to be correct, but was always fair and honest above all. While living in Savannah, Don received Jesus Christ as his personal savior and enjoyed attending church and fellowshipping with it's members. He was physically limited but he had a passion for Mission work and served the Lord by routinely contributing substantially to many mission projects. Don's wife passed suddenly in 2004 after 51 years of marriage and that seemed to take the wind out of his sails. His physical health deteriorated and had to leave Savannah and move into his son Steve's home in WV for care and assistance. He said numerous times that if he hadn't moved he would have died in short time. He was so thankful for the loving generosity and care that he received over his last remaining years. Don remained there until his spent earthly body was called home to eternal rest. Visitation: Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 8:00a.m. to 8:45a.m. at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. A celebration of Don's life will begin at 8:45a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with internment to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912)927-1999.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 10, 2019