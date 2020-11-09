Donald E. HowellPort Wentworth, GAMr. Donald E. Howell, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.He was born in Port Wentworth and was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice Collins Howell. He was a member of Jasper Springs Baptist Church where he attended the Clifford Davis Sunday School Class. He retired from Stone Container and enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was a Mason for 68 years with the Frank F. Baker Masonic Lodge and served in the Merchant Marines. Survivors include his children, David Howell (Kathy), Emma Jo Bright (Paul), Stephen P. Howell (Sheryl), and Robert Howell (Luann); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Louise Brown. The viewing/visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11th from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The graveside funeral and burial will follow at 12 noon at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Jasper Springs Baptist Church, 62 Smith Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News11/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at