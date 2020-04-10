|
Donald H. Overstreet
Claxton, Georgia
Donald H. Overstreet, 87, passed away April 8, 2020. He was born November 30, 1932 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but grew up in Savannah and Guyton. Don graduated from Guyton High School in 1949 and Armstrong Jr. College in 1951, then attended The University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1956.
Don was a member of Kappa Psi professional Pharmaceutical Fraternity where he served as President. He was also a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association and a past President of the Savannah Pharmaceutical Association. He retired from The Prescription Shop after 35 years of service and moved to Claxton. He loved to sing and was a member of the White Bluff Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon/Elder and sang in the Church Choir. In his retirement to Claxton, he sang in the choir at The First Baptist Church and was also a Deacon. Donald was a member of the society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America, The Savannah Chapter (13th Colony Sound) for 31 years and The Tybee Lighthouse Barbershop Quartet for 21 years. He was in the National Guard, College ROTC, and served two years in the Army, stationed at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, and the Panama Canal Zone. He was a member of Guyton Lodge No. 428, F&AM, The Claxton Rotary Club and he was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Smith Overstreet; Step-daughter, Claire Boinest.
SURVIVORS: two daughters, Donna Murphy and Katrina Overstreet (Ned Gwinner); one sister, Faye O. Morgan and her husband, Buddy; two grandchildren, Ross and Ashley; one great-grandson, Michael (Junior) Bilodeau; two step children, Linda Thomas and Michael Thomas; step son in-law, Edward II; two step grandchildren, Edward, III and Haley Smith Boinest.
FUNERAL: Private graveside service for family only. Memorial service to be announced.
