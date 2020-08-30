1/
Donald J. "Don" Aberle
Donald J. "Don" Aberle
Savannah, GA
Donald J. "Don" Aberle, 76, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born November 7, 1943 in Mobridge, South Dakota to the late Anton and Alice Aberle. Don was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He worked for Prairie Market in Oregon, as well as Copeland Lumber Company before retiring from Columbia Hardwoods as an outside sales representative. He was a member of the VFW, and also the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Aberle.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Margaret Wyatt Aberle of Savannah, two daughters, Heide Elliott (Gene) of Spokane, WA, and LaDawn Kelleher (Gregory) of Eugene, OR, two step-children, Steven Qualey of Salem, OR, and Brenda Holmes (Branlund) of Silverton, OR., nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Daniel Aberle (Georgette) of Grand Junction, CO, and Dwayne Aberle of Centralia, WA, and also many nieces and nephews.
A service and entombment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery in Oregon.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
