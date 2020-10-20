Donald Keith Ray
Savannah
Donald "Keith" Ray, 78, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Savannah and after the loss of his mother at a young age, lived in Savannah and Lyons with family. During that time, his uncles taught him the construction trade which ultimately led to him owning and operating the Keith Ray Construction Company.
Mr. Ray was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and especially his grandson, Alex.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Grace Ray; daughter, Tanya Marie Ray; and sisters, Linda Felkel, Barbara Grace Ray and mother-in-law, Alma VanGennip.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Ray; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Kirsten Ray; grandson, Alex Ray all of Savannah; sister, Jean Litsey of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews and very close cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the mass.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Nancy and J.C. Lewis Cancer Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Dr., Savannah, GA 31405.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries