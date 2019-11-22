|
Col. Donald L. Steelman (USAF, Ret.)
Skidaway Island
Born in 1929, Donald Steelman grew up in western Tennessee. He attended the University of Tennessee and graduated as an ROTC cadet and mechanical engineer, enlisting in the United States Air Force during the early part of the Korean War. Don met his wife Carolyn in 1952 and they were married the following March.
Throughout Don's 23-year career in the Air Force, he was assigned to the Special Weapons Command working with nuclear weapons security testing and transport; the Southeast Missile Test Range during the early unmanned rocket testing and manned Mercury flights period; Research and Development Command at Andrews AFB; and Air Force Space Programs with assignments at the Pentagon and NASA. Don retired as a Colonel and started a second career with Rockwell International, and over the next 20 years he coordinated the development of the Shuttle with NASA and Capital Hill. Throughout Don's space ride, he flew along with enthusiasm, dedication, loyalty, humor, joy, competence, integrity, and faith in God.
Upon retirement, he and his wife Carolyn moved to Savannah and the wonderful community of The Landings where they jumped into an active life of meeting and enjoying new friends and their family, golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, bridge, wonderful food, parties and travel. In 2016, when life slowed down, they moved next door to the welcoming, carefree, and health-supportive comfort of The Marshes of Skidaway Island.
He was devoted to his wife and daughters and to his grandchildren for whom he was a role model and teacher of fishing, golf, hunting, and boating, as well as being a great joyful playmate.
Don is survived by his wife Carolyn of 66 ½ years; daughters Donna Birks and her husband Tom and Myla Miller and her husband Bob; three grandchildren, Kevin Miller and wife Sarah, Scott Miller and wife Laura, and Lauren Birks; sister Betty Thompson and husband Bill; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration-of-Life reception will be held in his memory on Tuesday, November 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshes of Skidaway Island ballroom.
In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for memorial gifts in Don's memory to support the Scholarship Fund at the Marshes of Skidaway Island that supports the continuing education of their employees.
