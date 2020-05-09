|
Donald "Ernie" Lee, Jr.
Guyton
Mr. Donald "Ernie" Lee, Jr., 48, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Ernie was a diesel mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. He enjoyed being outdoors and kayaking. The greatest joy came into his life in the last few months by accepting Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. Ernie was always willing to help anyone in need, but never expected anything in return.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Carrie Lee.
Survivors include: his wife, Susan Lee; daughters, Tammy Lee and Amber Lee both of Savannah; father, Donald Lee, Sr. of Guyton; sisters, Patty Ruiz (Mike) of Savannah and Donna Lee Weeks of Savannah; 8 grandchildren; and several nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with interment in the Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
