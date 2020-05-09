Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Lower Black Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Ernie" Lee Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Ernie" Lee Jr. Obituary
Donald "Ernie" Lee, Jr.
Guyton
Mr. Donald "Ernie" Lee, Jr., 48, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Ernie was a diesel mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. He enjoyed being outdoors and kayaking. The greatest joy came into his life in the last few months by accepting Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. Ernie was always willing to help anyone in need, but never expected anything in return.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Carrie Lee.
Survivors include: his wife, Susan Lee; daughters, Tammy Lee and Amber Lee both of Savannah; father, Donald Lee, Sr. of Guyton; sisters, Patty Ruiz (Mike) of Savannah and Donna Lee Weeks of Savannah; 8 grandchildren; and several nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with interment in the Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -