Donald Lewis Caphton, a nuclear engineer and long time resident of Rincon, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord on August 29, 2020 at the age of 92.He grew up on Isle of Hope, finished boarding school at Young Harris and earned an engineering degree from Clemson University.He was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield for many years serving as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader and deacon. He was also a devoted supporter of the Gideons. Well into his eighties he volunteered as a disaster relief worker through the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. After the 9-11 attacks in New York he worked on a disaster relief crew near Ground Zero.Don enjoyed many and varied interests including boating, piloting his own aircraft and was an avid golfer . He was 84 when he shot a hole in one and shot his age in his eighties. He attended over 60 Masters tournaments.During WW II he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Sugamo Guard Force that was entrusted with the responsibility of securing some of the most notorious Japanese war criminals, including General Tojo. After his military service he worked for Dupont and then for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. While on duty with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, he took the first call reporting the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster. After working in Pennsylvania for many years he retired and moved back to the Savannah area.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha Ballou Caphton and sister-in-law, Wilma Caphton. He is preceded in death by his brother, Warren McGregor Caphton. Uncle Don is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Lois C. Cowart (Richard), Sharon A. Fruits, David W. Caphton ( Jeannie), Stephen R. Caphton Sr. ( Jeanie), and Stanley L. Caphton (Pam) and many great-nieces and nephews.The family would like to express a special thanks to Joe Walsh who was a wonderful and supportive friend to Don.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the First Baptist Church of Springfield at 1435 HWY 119N, Springfield, GA 31329 or the Gideons International, Effingham Camp, PO Box 618, Rincon, GA 31326.Graveside funeral services will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Greenwich Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421