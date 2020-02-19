Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Adams/Hall Family Cemetery
641 Olive Branch Road
Black Creek, GA
View Map
Donald Ray Hall

Donald Ray Hall Obituary
Donald Ray Hall
Pooler, GA
Mr. Donald Ray Hall, 87, of Pooler, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Bill & Ocie Hollingsworth Hall. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Faye O'Neal, and a brother, Leon Birchett. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He had owned and operated R & H Foods and attended Alive Church in Pooler. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, Christian and a patriot. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hix Hall; children, Michael Ray Hall (Sandy) and Bonnie Hall Ell (James); grandchildren, Melissa Hall Adams (John), Robert Steven Winsett, Michael Lee Hall (Brittany), Matthew Garrett O'Neal, Misty Dawn Tyler and Christina Marie Tyler; great-grandchildren, Avery Rhea Adams, Emery Ruth Adams, Harrison McCown Adams, Anna James Hall and Harper Lee Hall.
The visitation will be on Thursday, February 20th at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Friday, February 21st at the Adams/Hall Family Cemetery located at 641 Olive Branch Road in Black Creek at 2 p.m. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/20/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
