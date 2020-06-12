Donald Rodney Cobb
1944 - 2020
Donald Rodney Cobb
Savannah, GA
D. Rodney Cobb, 75, died June 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Hobart Tasmania AU, he grew up in St. Petersburg FL. His 50 year career in the restaurant industry began with the Careless Navigator in Treasure Island FL, and continued in Lake Tahoe, Salt Lake City, Hilton Head, Atlanta and Savannah. He is survived by his sister Carol Cobb of TN, daughters Heather Cobb of Atlanta, Emily Cobb Ruiz of Minot ND, and grandchildren Axel and Destiny Cobb of Atlanta. The family wishes to thank the staff of Savannah Beach Nursing Home for their loving care and support to the family.
Savannah Morning News
6/13/2020
