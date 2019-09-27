|
|
Donald Snipes
Clyo, GA
Donald Snipes, 72, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Memorial Health.
The Savannah, GA native was retired from Dixie Crystal Sugar Refinery. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and Frank F. Baker Masonic Lodge. Donald loved his family and the outdoors, especially the wildlife.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Snipes; two daughters, Amanda Kessler (Gerald) and Nikki Gibney (Scott); five grandchildren, Gerald Tyler Kessler, Ashtian Kessler, Madelyn Gibney, Mason Gibney, and Max Gibney; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at Mizpah United Methodist Church.
Interment: Church Cemetery.
Remembrances: , www.st.jude.org
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
9/28/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019