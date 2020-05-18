|
Donald Stubbs
Savannah, Georgia
CW4 Donald E. Stubbs has flown his last mission.
Don Stubbs passed away in his home in Savannah on Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Sally, of 57 years; his sister, Ellen Armstrong of Glennville, GA; 3 daughters and (sons-in-laws), Shelli (Henry Rey) and Laurie (Trey Key) of Richmond Hill, and Amy (Mikel Alberdi) of Tampa; 2 sons and (daughters-in-law), Dale Stubbs (Kristine) and David Stubbs (Michelle) in the Atlanta Area; 7 grandchildren, DJ, Hailey, Tracy, Rachel, James, Amaya, and David; his Aunt Betty, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his grandfather David Lester, mother Hazel, and Aunt Ese, as well as his daughter-in-law Sheila.
Don graduated high school in Vidalia, GA and promptly entered the US Army. A decorated veteran of multiple tours of duty in Korea, as well as the Vietnam War, Don served 24 years before retiring after countless CH-47 Chinook flights. While in the Army, he took classes at night to complete his Bachelor's Degree in Business/Accounting from Chaminade College in Honolulu. After retiring from the military, Don's professional career included many years of satisfying service and work benefitting he and his community. He was a devoted parishioner and servant of 43 years to Saint Frances Cabrini Church.
He was a Devoted Husband to 1, Brother to 1, Revered Dad to 5, Worshipped Papa to 7, Uncle Don to many, cousin to even more, and mentor and friend to countless!
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
Care and services are entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, GA.
Savannah Morning News
05/19/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 18 to May 19, 2020