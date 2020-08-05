Donald Thomas ClementsSavannah, GADonald Thomas Clements, age 76, of Savannah passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.Mr. Clements was born on May 29, 1944 in Savannah, the son of the late Faustine Mercer and Carl Clements, Sr. He began his career with the Savannah Police Department, but later joined the United States Army. He was a Vietnam War veteran and recipient of the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (2 bronze stars), and the Army Commendation Medal. Following his military tenure he continued serving with the National Guard and also began his career with Bellsouth where he retired after 42 years of service. He attended Radiant Life Christian Fellowship.In addition to his parents, Mr. Clements was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl Clements. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Reva "Jerri" Clements; daughter, Lisa Moore (Mark Moore, M.D.) of Tallahassee, FL; son, Shawn Clements (Roxanne Clements) of Boone, NC; siblings, Carl Clements, Jr. (Lois), Star Wills (Stanley), and Kim Kelley (Patrick); and 6 grandchildren.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private graveside service at Bonaventure Cemetery.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at