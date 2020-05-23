Home

Donald W. Ringsby

Donald W. Ringsby Obituary
Donald W. Ringsby
Savannah, GA
Donald W. Ringsby, 80 years old a native of Denver and retiree in Savannah, Don loved Savannah and living in the Historic District. His business life was primarily with his father's trans-continental Ringsby Truck Lines. He also managed the Denver Rockets, an ABA basketball team and was president of Denver based Aspen Airways.
A member of the Oglethorpe Club, Savannah Golf Club and Savannah Harbor Club, Don enjoyed golfing here. However, his real passion was fly fishing in Colorado and Montana and bird hunting here at the Marshes Hunting Club. He is predeceased by his pointer Sioux, a Brittany spaniel.
His family included wife Karen, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law and 5 exceptional grandchildren. Ringer passed away on May 15th, of multiple system failures, after a long illness. His funeral gathering has been postponed to the fall due to the corona virus. Charitable contributions in Don Ringsby's name can be made to the Savannah Music Festival or the Savannah Philharmonic.
Savannah Morning News
May 24, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
