Donald W. Rogers
Donald W. Rogers
Pooler, GA
Mr. Donald W. Rogers, 79, of Pooler, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Israel & Elizabeth Wilby Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Rogers, a granddaughter, Ashley Rogers, and a brother, Walter Rogers. He graduated from Commercial High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Great Dane Trailers and was a member of the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church. He will be remembered most for being a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Rogers (Patty), Kevin Rogers, and Ronald Rogers (Rachel); grandchildren, Pamela Rogers, Amanda Rogers, and Anna Allen; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Wilson and Patty Cowart; brother, Jack Rogers; several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Friday, July 24th from 5 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Covid-19 Mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The funeral will be on Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. at the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to The American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org) or to the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, 201 Turnberry Street, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Port Wentworth United Methodist Church
JUL
25
Burial
Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery
